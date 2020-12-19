Fatal accident in Tyler at the Loop and 110

TYLER — A fatal accident took place Friday night,in Tyler, on Loop 323 and HWY 110. According to Tyler Police an SUV, in the westbound turn lane on Loop 323, turned North on Highway 110 on a blinking yellow light and failed to yield right of way to a motorcyclist going South on the Loop. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Health Center Beckham where he passed away. The identity of the motorcyclist has been withheld pending notification of family.