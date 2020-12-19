Community steps up ‘BIG’ for Angel Tree giving in 2020

Community steps up ‘BIG’ for Angel Tree giving in 2020Posted/updated on: December 19, 2020 at 4:37 pm
TYLER — The Salvation Army in Tyler has been collecting donations for local children, since November. On Friday, they began distributing toys from their “Angel Tree Program.” According to our news partner KETK, more than 1,800 people signed up for this years program. The organization said this is probably the most large ticket items they have received in years. The Angel Tree Program begin in Lynchburg in 1979, and quickly spread across the nation.