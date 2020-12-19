Despite cold and rain food distribution goes forward

TYLER — Green Acres Baptist Church teamed up with the East Texas Food Bank to distribute food to those in need. East Texas Food Bank partnered with Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler for a second Feed Our Friends drive-thru food distribution. No eligibility or ID was required to receive on the first-come, first-serve basis. Although the rain held off for most of the drive-thru event, Pastor David Dykes said, “Our members came out in force at 7 a.m. during a down-pour to get ready for the crowds. It just shows the faithfulness and commitment of our members for their community.” Hundreds of families were recipients. This is the second time in as many months, that the Church and Food Bank teamed up.