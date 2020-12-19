Major construction and upgrades coming to Longview Parks

LONGVIEW — Voters in Longview approved almost $25 million in park improvements in November of 2018. On Friday, phase one construction started on three of the Longview parks. According to the city, some amenities will be unavailable in the process of renovations and new designs, including pavilions and parks. The Paul G. Boorman Trail will remain open but may not be accessible from the Lois Jackson parking lot. To see the the overall plan click the link. https://www.facebook.com/CityofLongview/.