North Dakota woman sentenced in crash that killed Texas man

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to driving impaired and causing a crash that killed a Texas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Terri Yelllow Hammer, of Fort Yates, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 6 crash. Fifty-one-year-old Conan Magilke, of Lampasas, Texas, died at the scene. His passenger, 48-year-old Angelea Magilke, was injured. Police say Yellow Hammer lost control of the SUV she was driving near Mandan, and collided with a pickup driven by Magilke. Authorities say Yellow Hammer showed signs of methamphetamine use.