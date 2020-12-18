Tyler man arrested in connection with kidnapping couple at gun-point

LONGVIEW — A Longview couple was threatened at gunpoint by a man demanding money and drugs. According to our news parnter KETK, the suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Portley of Tyler. The couple said they had known Portley for several years. The couple says Portley originally confronted them at their home in Longview, then ordered them at gunpoint to get into their vehicle, then told them to drive to another location on Mobberly Street to get money. Once there, the couple escaped and contacted Longivew Police. Portley was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.