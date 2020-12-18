Suspects arrested after burned body found in car

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says a burned body has been found in a burned car near Mountain Home and three suspects are in custody after being arrested on first-degree murder warrants. Montgomery says the car with the unidentified body inside was found Wednesday. Baxter says one suspect was arrested later Wednesday near Mountain Home and the other two were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case. Montgomery says the body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.