ETCF delivers first ‘installment payment’ on name change to TISD

TYLER — The East Texas Communities Foundation is closing in on their goal of off-setting the cost of renaming both Tyler high schools. President Kyle Penney told KTBB Friday, we were able to present a check in the amount of $91,362 to the board of Tyler Independent School District during December’s school board meeting.” The check represents the initial distribution from the Tyler ISD Future Fund, a fund established by citizens to receive public contributions to offset expenses related to renaming both local high schools.

The fund at ETCF was launched soon after the school board voted to change both Tyler ISD flagship high school names. Originally, the estimated costs for signage, band and athletic uniforms was estimated to exceed $300,000. If you would like to donate to the fund, and take advantage of year end tax deductions you can get more information by clicking the link. http://www.ETCF.org.