ETFB on list of recipients from philanthropist

TYLER — The East Texas Food Pantry announced Thursday they have been selected, from MacKenzie Scott, to receive a philanthropic donation from her. Scott narrowed the list down from over 6,000 to 384 organizations, including ETFB. Those on the list, include food banks to emergency relief funds and many more. Scott was the first ever accountant for Amazon and part of the company’s founding. After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, she was given a 4% stake in the company, valued at $37 billion. Forbes estimates her to be the third-richest woman in the world. ETFB will announce their intentions of the coming donation in early 2021.