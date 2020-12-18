LISD passes out $2.8 million in bonus pay to Teachers

LONGVIEW — The presents came early at Longview ISD on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, several teachers from the district welcomed a $30,000 bonus check just in time for the Christmas break. In total, Longview ISD awarded $2.8 million in incentive pay for teachers. A few of the highest performing teachers received the money. Crystal Lewis and Monica Jones both received checks for around $30,000, and Kamala Weaver received a check for close to $37,000.

Jones described her approach to students as being “active participants in their education, so that they are held responsible. And they feel good, when they are successful.” Weaver was excited as the highest recipient of the bonus, “It’s kind of like an extra bonus for something I have been doing anyway. I work hard for my kids all the time, I want them to be the best. So getting paid for it, is just unbelievable.”