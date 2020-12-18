Goodwill Industries of East Texas receives largest investment in 45-year history

TYLER — Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. announced a significant donation of $5 million dollars from MacKenzie Scott today as part of a historic gift presented to Goodwill Industries International and 45 other local Goodwill organizations. According to a news release from Goodwill, the investment comes at a time when more than 10 million Americans are unemployed and urgently need help finding their next jobs. The $5 million gift from Scott will help accelerate Goodwill’s plan to address growing workforce needs as demands for targeted skills in the labor market increase, which make it difficult for many people to compete for new jobs. In 2019, Goodwill of East Texas served over 4,200 East Texans through its job training, job placement, social service and IT/digital skills programs.

“Goodwill is positioned like no other organization to meet the current and future job training and placement needs facing our nation. For the last two years here in East Texas we have focused our efforts on digital skills and IT training to prepare people for the needs of the future. Well, the future is now,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled by MacKenzie Scott’s transformative gift. Her gift is an investment in our community, which will address the growing need for skills training for job seekers and help them move onto career paths, while building access to opportunity and equitable hiring as millions of community members continue to face historic hardships during this pandemic” Lewis said.