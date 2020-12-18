Advertisement

Five staffers leave production of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ after Tom Cruise melts down on set a second time

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2020 at 8:14 am

Paramount Pictures(LONDON) -- There's more reported fallout from Tom Cruise's now-viral rant on the set of Mission Impossible: 7. After the actor allegedly went on a second tirade, five staffers have reportedly quit.

British tabloid The Sun reports that the 58-year-old actor exploded on set again after audio of his first rant was leaked to the media.

A source tells the publication, "The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw."

"Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked," the source continued, who expressed sympathy for the three-time Oscar nominee.

"Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all," the unknown source said. "He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can."

Cruise has starred in every Mission: Impossible film and is a producer on the film's seventh installment. He has also undergone great lengths to keep production on track after being mired by delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously reported, production was suspended in October when 12 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Filming resumed earlier this month and Cruise has allegedly hired a cruise ship to allow staff to isolate.

Adds the source, "Tom has taken it upon himself to try to enforce precautions with a view to keeping the film running.”

However, Spencer MacDonald, who represents Bectu, an entertainment union, says Cruise's actions were wrong.

"After a very difficult year for freelancers working in the industry the last thing crews deserve is a multi-millionaire Hollywood star screaming abuse and threatening their jobs," he told The Sun.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back