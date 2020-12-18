iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON Charlotte 123, Orlando 115 Detroit 97, Washington 86 Houston 128, San Antonio 106 Memphis 128, Atlanta 106 Minnesota 129, Dallas 127 (OT) Golden State 113, Sacramento 109 Utah 125, LA Clippers 105 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE LA Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27 (OT) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57 Creighton 94, St. John's 76 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 12/17/20

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2020 at 5:34 am

iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Charlotte 123, Orlando 115

Detroit 97, Washington 86

Houston 128, San Antonio 106

Memphis 128, Atlanta 106

Minnesota 129, Dallas 127 (OT)

Golden State 113, Sacramento 109

Utah 125, LA Clippers 105



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

LA Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27 (OT)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57

Creighton 94, St. John's 76



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back