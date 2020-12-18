Scoreboard roundup — 12/17/20

Scoreboard roundup — 12/17/20Posted/updated on: December 18, 2020 at 5:34 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Charlotte 123, Orlando 115
Detroit 97, Washington 86
Houston 128, San Antonio 106
Memphis 128, Atlanta 106
Minnesota 129, Dallas 127 (OT)
Golden State 113, Sacramento 109
Utah 125, LA Clippers 105
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
LA Chargers 30, Las Vegas 27 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57
Creighton 94, St. John's 76
