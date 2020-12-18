Advertisement

Actor Ian McKellen feels ‘very lucky’ he received COVID-19 vaccine

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2020 at 7:07 pm

(LONDON) -- Ian McKellen is thankful and overjoyed that he was able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



The 81-year-old actor was among the first eligible groups of people to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.



Afterward, he tweeted that he had a great experience.



"I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone," he wrote on Twitter.



After receiving the injection, the "X-Men" and "Lord of the Rings" actor also recommended that others do their "bit for society" and get the vaccine as well.



"I would encourage everybody to do the sensible thing, not just for themselves but for everybody else, because if you're virus-free that helps everybody else, doesn't it?" he said in an interview with iTV News.



The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses, with the second administered 21 days after the first. At that time, McKellen said he hopes to be able to skip social distancing and go in for a hug.



"Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come, I'm going to give them all a big hug. Is that allowed? I don't know," he said.



