Ongoing walk-up testing site set for St. Louis Baptist Church

TYLER — Walk-up COVID-19 testing continues a courtesy of The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to the Joint Information Center of Smith County, the screenings are available for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Testing begins in Tyler at St. Louis Baptist Church, on Frankston Hwy., starting Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Testing will occur Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1. Testing resumes Jan. 4, occurring from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m weekdays . The testing location at the Tyler Senior Center will close Friday, Dec. 18.