Send-off set for Saturday prior to Legacy game

TYLER — Last weekend, Tyler Legacy enjoyed their first playoff victory since 2009. On Saturday, Legacy travels to Mesquite Memorial to meet Cedar Hill in the area round of the playoffs. Thursday, TISD invited the community out for a send-off at 9:45 that morning. The district reminds attendees to arrive in plenty of time to give the Red Raiders a rowdy send-off at 9:45 a.m. Playoff t-shirts will also be available for purchase. Participants should arrive on the east side of the field house, behind Red Raider Stadium as players and coaches load the bus prior to departure.