Bandages for acne? Experts weigh in on viral TikTok hack

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2020 at 3:03 pm

JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- While there are a gazillion products that claim to zap zits, several people on TikTok have been demonstrating how hydrocolloid bandages have helped minimize their acne breakouts.



One user on the video-sharing social media platform, May Sanders, posted a series of videos showing her experience trying the now-viral skin hack. She used CVS's Advanced Healing Hydrocolloid Bandages.



"My skin has never looked so good," Sanders captioned her initial video.



Since posting, her video has been viewed more than 11 million times, inspiring many other people to give her bandage trick a try.



Dermatologists agree that using hydrocolloid-based patches are a safe instant solution for acne.



What is hydrocolloid?



"Hydrocolloid is a type of dressing that has been used in wound care for many decades," Beverly Hills-based dermatologist Dr. Onyeka Obioha told "GMA." "It attaches to a wound, absorbs fluid, while also forming a barrier to protect the skin and facilitate wound healing."



"It's totally safe and effective -- helps the user to keep their hands off," Engelman said. "I love these little patches. So do my patients."



Obioha also confirmed hydrocolloid bandages are safe and effective, saying, "The best part is that they don't contain any irritating active ingredients, making them tolerable for all."



However, she does warn that bandages do have the potential to cause skin irritation to the surrounding area. An alternative would be to opt for a spot treatment. Her recommendation: INNBEAUTY PROJECT Pimple Paste. "It is a great overnight spot treatment, which has sulfur and other natural acne-fighting ingredients that are easily applied at night and leaves your pimple dramatically smaller by morning without unwanted irritation that can cause hyperpigmentation for many people," Obioha said.



Another alternative to traditional bandages are pimple patches. Brands such as Starface offer face stickers specifically created to spot treat and protect pimples.



Model Hailey Bieber was recently spotted rocking a pair of Starface's Hydro-Stars pimple patches, which use hydrocolloid to absorb fluid, shield spots from outside bacteria and prevent skin picking.



The brand offers its acne-zapping stickers in everything from bright yellow smiley faces to Hello Kitty print designs.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

