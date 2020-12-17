Grubb seeks Tyler City Council – District 1 seat

TYLER — Greg Grubb of Tyler officially announced his candidacy for City Council – District 1, on Thursday. The election is next May. Grubb along with his wife, Dana, have lived in Tyler 34 years, raising their daughters in the city they now call home. For the past 8 years, Greg served as the Executive Director of PATH, People Attempting to Help. Prior to entering the nonprofit realm, Grub spent 3 decades in the oil and gas industry, with the last 10 as president and co-owner of a private corporation. District 1 stretches from Bergfeld Center south to approximately Toll 49, running west of Broadway Avenue. Learn more at http://gregfortyler.com/.