UT Health North Campus Tyler caregivers donate wreaths to community groups

TYLER — Caregivers at UT Health North Campus Tyler are spreading Christmas cheer beyond the walls of the hospital this year. On Thursday, the group said they were donating wreaths to area organizations that serve those in need. In spite of being overwhelmed with COVID-19, caregivers wanted to give back to the community, for all of the community’s support this year. Every year the hospital hosts a wreath-decorating contest, with each department decorating a wreath that is then displayed in the lobby and voted on by employees. This year, caregivers decided they wanted to bless others with their craftiness and good cheer.