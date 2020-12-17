Shooting sparks police chase in Harrison County

MARSHALL — Marshall police arrested a man after a chase through Harrison County. Marshall police released the statement Thursday, stating the chase began after the suspect Malachi Lowe, 27, allegedly shot at someone in an apartment complex. Police did not specify the exact location of the house. A victim was found suffering two gunshot wounds. Officers located Lowe, who then led them in a chase through Elysian Fields. Lowe lost control of his car, crashed. He is currently charged with evading arrest, but may face additional charges for the shooting. The unidentified victim, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System for treatment.