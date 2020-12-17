Occupants relocating after fire at Studio 6 Extended Stay

Occupants relocating after fire at Studio 6 Extended StayPosted/updated on: December 17, 2020 at 12:46 pm
TYLER — A fire Thursday at the Studio 6 Extended Stay on Troup Highway in Tyler, has patrons looking for a new place to stay. According to our news partner KETK, a chimney fire was the source of the incident. Authorities say no one was hurt and officials at the scene say the fire was contained shortly after they arrived. Power has been shut off and water damage through out the building made it a necessity for residents to be relocated.