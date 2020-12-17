Shooting at apartments near UT Tyler prompted emergency alert

TYLER — An Emergency situation at UT Tyler was the result of a shooting at The Foundry apartment’s Wednesday night. The complex is located across the street from the UT campus and prompted an emergency alert sent to students. Tyler Police say shots were fired at someone on their balcony at 10 p.m. The victims name was not released, and was not injured in the shooting. Officers found five bullet holes from the balcony. The suspect crossed the street to the campus and tried to get into a woman’s car while she was inside. She refused his entry and he ran from the scene. This prompted an alert be sent to students. Investigators later tracked down the alleged shooter. The suspect’s name has not been released and it is unclear what the motive for the shooting might have been.