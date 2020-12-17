Advertisement

Spirit Airlines plane skids off runway

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2020 at 12:12 pm

Daxus/iStockBy NATHAN LUNA and AMANDA MAILE, ABC News



(BALTIMORE) -- Spirit Airlines Flight 696 skidded off the runway after landing at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this morning, the carrier confirmed.



The nose wheel of the Airbus A320 slid off the taxiway and onto the grass, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Passengers were able to deplane via the aircraft stairs, the agency said.



There were no injuries among the 111 passengers and crew members, Spirit said.



The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.



While officials have not attributed the plane's skidding to weather conditions, a snowstorm is slamming the Northeast, closing schools and dropping nearly 4 feet of snow in some areas.



