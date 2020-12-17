Ian McKellen feels “euphoric” after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images(LONDON) — Ian McKellen is thankful and overjoyed that he was able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to UK’s The Mirror, the 81-year-old English actor was among the first eligible groups of people to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and he couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” he reportedly said.

After receiving the injection at the Arts Research Centre, Queen Mary University Hospital, the X-Men and Lord of the Rings actor also recommended that others do their “bit for society” and get the vaccine as well.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100% – it ought to be – because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society,” McKellen said.

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting [United Kingdom National Health Service] staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus,” he added. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses, with the second administered 21 days after the first. At that time, McKellen hopes to be able to skip the social distancing and go in for a hug.

“Next time I come, well no, six days after I next come I’m going to give them all a big hug – is that allowed? I don’t know,” he said.

By Danielle Long

