Whoopi Goldberg defends Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ tirade

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Whoopi Goldberg has come to Tom Cruise’s defense after reportedly blowing his top on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after catching a pair of employees breaking COVID-19 safety procedures.

British publication The Sun obtained a recording of Cruise purportedly tearing into the workers who were allegedly standing too close to each other by a computer monitor.

“You know, some people don’t understand why he would get so angry,” Goldberg said on Wednesday’s episode of The View, adding, “I get it.”

“You can get a new camera operator…You can get a new sound man. but you can’t get another Tom Cruise….if he’s looking over and he can see you not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion.”

The majority of Goldberg’s The View co-hosts agreed, including Joy Behar, who believed Cruise “was completely justified in doing that.”

Sunny Hostin, pointed out that the safety violation “probably warrants his rage, his anger, his disappointment.”

Sara Haines was the only dissenting voice, saying, “Only a Tom Cruise on a set could get away with that — You should never speak to grown adults like the way he just did.”

Cruise, who is also a producer on the film, threatened on the profanity-laced recording, “If I see you do it again, you’re f****** gone.”

“I’m on the phone with every f***** studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” he continued.

When the crew members attempted to apologize, Cruise snapped, “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f****** homes because our industry is shut down.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is set for release on November 19, 2021.