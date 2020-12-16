Tyler again flirting with capacity limits

TYLER — The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the East Texas area has risen above 15%, for the second time this month. If that number remains at least that high for seven consecutive days, businesses would be required to scale back capacity limits. According to our news partner KETK, it could require some of them to close. This is the metric used by Governor Greg Abbott in an executive order, requiring hospitals in the regions that have COVID patients of 15% or more, for seven consecutive days, to move businesses to adjust their numbers of service.