‘Christmas Chronicles 2’ star Jahzir Bruno shares the “best part” of the Christmas holiday

Joseph Lederer/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Eleven-year-old Jahzir Bruno is taking a well-deserved break for the holidays.

The young actor starred in two major films this year: Witches, alongside Octavia Spencer and Anne Hathaway; and Christmas Chronicles 2with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Bruno tells ABC Audio that after a busy work season he’s ready to relax and celebrate the holiday with his family.

“We all have this huge breakfast at my grandmother’s house,” he says of his Christmas tradition. “We all eat, we have a good time, and then we open our gifts after. We do that every Christmas.”

For the ambitious preteen, Christmas doesn’t just mean racking up the presents. Bruno says after “a lot of hard work and dedication” to his craft, he’s just glad to take a break and be around those he loves.

“Well to me, it’s just gathering with your family and seeing like the happiness and joy on their faces,” he says.

“That’s just the best part for me, to be honest,” he smiles.

Witches is available to stream on HBO Max; Christmas Chronicles 2 is now available on Netflix.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.