San Antonio’s pinata makers hope vaccine brings back parties

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Many pinata and party shops in San Antonio whose businesses depend on celebrations are hoping the COVID-19 vaccine brings back big parties next year. More than nine months after the coronavirus pandemic began, many pinata makers say they can only hope that some of the events that were canceled this year come back in 2021. The San Antonio Express-News reports that for many of them, business vanished in the spring and early summer when public health restrictions were enacted. The pinata makers say they are optimistic that the vaccines will be distributed in the first few months of next year and that this will give people more confidence to shop at their stores.