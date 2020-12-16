COVID takes down another local restaurant

TYLER — 2020 has been difficult for many and on Wednesday, another local restaurant announced the closing of their doors. Roast Social Kitchen in Tyler is closing its doors. Jen and Nick Pencis,own the popular eatery, saying “there has been a lot of community support through COVID-19,” but with their lease on the building up, “they are now looking at other opportunities.” The restaurant was very popular with locals for a variety of brick oven pizzas, and craft cocktails.