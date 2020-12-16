ETFB offering 2 food shares in Tyler this week

TYLER — Two drive-thru food distributions are scheduled this week in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank says both distributions are open to anyone and eligibility or paperwork requirements are not necessary. The East Texas State Fairgrounds will host the first drive Friday from 10 to noon. Food boxes with produce protein and dairy will also be passed out on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Acres Baptist Church. Those boxes will also have pre-packaged meals from HEB. ETFB says Drive-thru allocations will continue in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin in 2021.