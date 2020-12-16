TDLR: ‘don’t let skimmers steal your joy’

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says business often leaves patrons open to crooks. Because it’s hectic, and it’s easy to get distracted when performing tasks like filling up your gas tank, paying attention is a key to stopping offenders. The thieves depend on distraction to steal your credit card information off gasoline pumps. Find out the signs that show consumers and retailers may have an issue by clicking the link. https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/fmq/protectthepump.htm.