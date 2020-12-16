New Criteria for Marshall Small Business Grant

MARSHALL — A revision was announced this week, to the Small Business Grant, by the City of Marshall. According to the city, the grant provides a one-time reimbursement of up to $2,500 to companies who have purchased equipment, supplies, software, PPE, and faced financial hardship to adapt their business to state and federal guidelines after March 1, 2020. The City of Marshall encourages businesses to re-apply, if you were previously denied due to employee numbers. The new application is available at City Hall or online at https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1062/Small-Business-Grant-Fund-Updated-1215.