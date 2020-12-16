Jameela Jamil says COVID-19 “exposed” celebrities as “useless,” details plan to leave Hollywood

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Jameela Jamil is so over Hollywood. So much so, that she’s planning her escape.

While chatting with Angela Scanton on the Thanks A Million podcast, Jamil, 34, expressed that she never wanted to be famous and that, in a few years, she would like to become a therapist specializing in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing or EMDR.

“I want to leave TV when I’m 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist,” The Good Place actress explained. “And I might well f****** do that. I might just go away and become a therapist.'”

“Look at my career. It’s been one giant f***-it bucket. I was on TV, didn’t like being on TV because everyone was telling me I was dumb and good looking… So I was like ‘F*** this, I’m going to go where no one can see me. I’ll go on the radio,'” she explained. “After the radio, I was like ‘I want more. I want to try something new. I want to go and be a writer. I don’t even want to be famous anymore. I want to be a writer.'”

“And so I moved to America to go and do that, accidentally end up on a really massive show, turns out to be a global hit, which I didn’t expect,” she continued. “Now I’m moving on, writing my first book and producing my own content, and I started by own company.”

Additionally, Jamil said that celebrities have been “exposed” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that celebrities have been exposed. We’re useless. Sorry we’re crap,” she laughed. “I’ve always thought we were crap so it’s been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world.”

By Danielle Long

