Improvements planned for Bullard intersection

BULLARD — More improvements are coming to an East Texas Highway. TxDOT says work will begin at the intersection of US 69 and County Road 3801 next month in Bullard. Crews will be setting up concrete directional islands on 3801, while the shoulders of 69 will be closed, and people will not be able to merge onto the Highway from the County Road once construction begins on Jan. 4. Other routes will need to be taken. The intersection will reopen at the end of the workday.

TxDOT says they have continued to work closely with the city of Bullard and Cherokee County to identify safety improvements at the intersection which does not meet the criteria for a traffic signal. Directional islands will improve safety by prohibiting vehicles from crossing US 69 on CR 3801, and will also prohibit left turns from CR 3801 onto US 69. Drivers will no longer be able to make U-turns on US 69 from FM 2493 East at KE Bushman’s to FM 344. Left turns will be allowed from US 69 onto CR 3801. TxDOT will also install signs for drivers and law enforcement to follow. The speed limit on US 69 was previously reduced on Dec. 10 from 65 mph to 60 mph through the City of Bullard. The complete story from TxDOT is available by clicking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/049-2020.html.