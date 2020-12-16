‘On Watch What Happens Live’, Kaley Cuoco didn’t kiss and tell about dating Henry Cavill

Jay Maidment/Netflix — Colin Hutton/HBO Max(LOS ANGELES) — Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live usually gets celebrities to spill the tea, but when it comes to her brief romance with Henry Cavill, guest Kaley Cuoco didn’t kiss and tell.

The former Big Bang Theory actress and Superman’s alter ego dated in 2013.

Appearing remotely from home, Kaley was clearly caught off guard by a viewer question on the topic on last night’s installment. As relayed by WWHL host Andy Cohen, the fan asked if “The Man of Steel is really made of steel.”

“Oh my God!” a laughing Cuoco exclaimed, before demurring. “I don’t know,” the 35-year-old actress said. “I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

Cuoco, who currently stars on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, has been married to married equestrian Karl Cook since 2018.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.