Tom Cruise reportedly threatens to fire ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew members caught flouting on-set COVID-19 restrictions

Paramount Pictures(LONDON) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Tom Cruise reportedly blew up on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 when he caught a pair of employees breaking COVID-19 safety procedures.

British publication The Sun obtained a recording of Cruise’s profanity-laced rant as he tore into two workers that allegedly were standing too close together by a computer monitor. The recording has not yet been verified by ABC News.

The 58-year-old actor and producer of the series made it clear that, if he catches anyone not standing the mandatory six feet apart, they will be fired.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f****** gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it,” Cruise threatened. “I don’t ever want to see it again, ever.”

The three-time Oscar nominee also expressed how much is riding on the success of the Mission Impossible film as he continued to shout, “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.”

“I’m on the phone with every f***** studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise continued. “We are creating thousands of jobs.”

When the crew members attempted to apologize, Cruise snapped, “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f****** homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

“That’s what I sleep with every night,” added Cruise as he pressed the remainder of the staff to “understand the responsibility that you have” because any shutdown could impact “the future of this f****** industry.”

“We are not shutting this f****** movie down,” said the actor.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filming at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.