Retired Texas officer fatally shot in dispute with neighbor

KERRVILLE (AP) – Authorities say a retired Houston police officer was shot and killed during an argument with a neighbor, who is a retired U.S. Customs officer. Police say 68-year-old Mart Hanna died Monday afternoon. According to police, Hanna and a neighbor got into an argument and both pulled guns, though only Hanna was shot. Hanna’s daughter, Kate Hubbard, tells the Houston Chronicle that the neighbors had argued in the past about speeding vehicles but that she didn’t know the nature of Monday’s dispute. The neighbor has not been arrested and charges are pending with a grand jury.