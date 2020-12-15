First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at UTHSC

TYLER — UT Health Science Center received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tyler, Tuesday. UTHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Cummins told our news partner KETK, “It’s an exciting thing to know, that we finally have something that gives our care-givers a whole ‘nother level of protection and feeling of safety. Because, as you think about what we have been through the last 9, 10 months…we didn’t know a lot about the virus. There was a lot of fear and anxiety about what the virus could do, and as we have seen with good reason.”

The packages were shipped by UPS and FedEx and stored in dry ice inside an ultra-cold freezer. Cummins continued, “Now we can offer something to our staff that gives them a level unlike any PPE. There is no PPE to match a good solid vaccine. It’s just a thrilling moment that we are starting to turn the corner against this finally.” UTHSC ordered nearly 4,000 doses. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, in Tyler, is reported to get 975 doses. Longview Medical will get 975 doses and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview will get 975 doses.