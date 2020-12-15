2 Tyler ISD student art pieces selected for District Christmas Card

2 Tyler ISD student art pieces selected for District Christmas CardPosted/updated on: December 15, 2020 at 11:57 am
TYLER — Each year Tyler ISD selects student artwork for the cover of the District Christmas Card. This year TISD, selected two students to received the honor. Natalie Martin, a sophomore at Legacy High School, and Johnathan Velez, a freshman at Tyler High School. Both students were chosen for their festive designs. The District says students in all grades can submit entries for the Christmas Card. Administrators select winning entries.