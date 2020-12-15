Tyler FD opens Civil Service exam

TYLER — A Civil Service exam will be open to non-certified firefighters for the first time in 13 years. The Tyler Fire Department will open the online application process this Thursday. If interested in applying click the link after December 17. http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tylertexas. The department will take applications until Jan. 15. The test is scheduled for Jan. 26. To find out if you are eligible to become a member of the Tyler Fire Department family can visit the department’s website.