Man missing since November, authorities asking for help

HARRISON COUNTY — Joshua Sutton has been missing since November 29. Officials say the 47-year-old’s truck was abandoned on Will Smith Road. Sutton’s cell phone hasn’t been turned on since December 1st. Harrison County officials ran a K-9 unit and and did a search, but did not find anything besides a jacket, but did not know if it belonged to him. If you find Sutton, you are urged to contact authorities at 903-923-4000.