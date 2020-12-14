Texas casts 38 Electoral College votes for Trump

Texas casts 38 Electoral College votes for TrumpPosted/updated on: December 14, 2020 at 3:53 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has cast its 38 Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump. The meeting of electors in the Texas House on Monday came days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by the state’s Republican attorney general to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Trump carried America’s biggest red state with 52% of the vote in November. That’s the thinnest winning margin by a Republican presidential candidate in Texas since 1996.