Texas casts 38 Electoral College votes for Trump

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2020 at 3:53 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has cast its 38 Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump. The meeting of electors in the Texas House on Monday came days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by the state’s Republican attorney general to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Trump carried America’s biggest red state with 52% of the vote in November. That’s the thinnest winning margin by a Republican presidential candidate in Texas since 1996.

