Wood County Airport awarded $125K in funding

QUITMAN — Wood County Airport was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, for $125,000. The funds will help implement improvements to the airport.’s pavement. The decision came about at the Commission’s December meeting. A project consultant will be selected this winter. Project costs will be funded through Wood County and TxDOTS’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program. Right at 275, community airports in Texas are eligible for funding, with community airports accounting for more than three million flight hours per year, providing aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business, and commuter use.