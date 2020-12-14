Harden practices with Rockets; coach says he’ll play Tuesday

Harden practices with Rockets; coach says he’ll play TuesdayPosted/updated on: December 14, 2020 at 3:56 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden is practicing with the Houston Rockets, and coach Stephen Silas says he’ll make his preseason debut Tuesday night. What the first-year coach wasn’t able to answer were questions about whether the superstar wants to be in Houston as talk swirls that he wants to be traded. Harden missed Houston’s first two preseason games as he went through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols.