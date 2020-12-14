Today is Monday December 14, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Harden practices with Rockets; coach says he’ll play Tuesday

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2020 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden is practicing with the Houston Rockets, and coach Stephen Silas says he’ll make his preseason debut Tuesday night. What the first-year coach wasn’t able to answer were questions about whether the superstar wants to be in Houston as talk swirls that he wants to be traded. Harden missed Houston’s first two preseason games as he went through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

Advertisement

Harden practices with Rockets; coach says he’ll play Tuesday

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2020 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden is practicing with the Houston Rockets, and coach Stephen Silas says he’ll make his preseason debut Tuesday night. What the first-year coach wasn’t able to answer were questions about whether the superstar wants to be in Houston as talk swirls that he wants to be traded. Harden missed Houston’s first two preseason games as he went through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement