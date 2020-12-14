ETBU Bass Fishing receives 2020 Tackle Warehouse Title

MARSHALL — ETBU was named the 2020 Tackle Warehouse School of the Year on Monday. The school earned the top title in collegiate fishing, presented by Fishing League Worldwide. This title annually goes to the school with the highest year-end point total at the completion of the regular Abu Garcia College Fishing season presented by YETI. Points are awarded to the top two finishing teams from each school that competes in an FLW College Fishing tournament. After finishing in eighth place last year with 2,257 points, ETBU ended the season as the top team in 2020 with 2,319 points. You can read the full story by clicking the link. https://www.flwfishing.com/tips/2020-12-14-etbu-wins-school-of-the-year.