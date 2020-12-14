UTHSCT names Bryant as Interim Chair in Psychiatry

TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler announced Dr. Beverly J. Bryant, as the interim chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine on Monday. In an effort to ensure a smooth transition, Bryant has been working with Dr. Jeffery Matthews prior to his departure from UTHSCT, in December. Matthews will assume the role of chief medical officer at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Bryant has extensive leadership experience serving in numerous program and medical director roles. She currently is an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.