Enormous bonuses coming to elite teachers at LISD

LONGVIEW — Almost $3 million in incentive pay will be handed out to teachers in Longview ISD just before the Christmas break. According to our news partner KETK, the highest-performing teachers could see an extra $30,000 in their paychecks for December. The LIFT program or Longview Incentive For Teachers is helped in funding by the Texas Education Agency’s, Teacher Incentive Allotment. The TIA has a goal of providing outstanding teachers with six-figure salaries. The District says while they are excited for the teachers, the students are the real winners.