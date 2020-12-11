TxDOT schedules virtual workshop for Tyler District

AUSTIN — TxDOT is hosting a virtual public workshop Tuesday, with the goal to help connect organizations providing lifeline transportation services with their most vulnerable customers: seniors and people with disabilities. On Friday, the department said the Tyler District area is providing the meeting to review local needs and services for aging and physically impaired individuals. Residents can participate at 10 a.m. Tuesday, by clicking the link and following the prompts to join the meeting. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/public-transportation/121520.html.