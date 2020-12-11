East Texas man arrested for theft in Henderson County

ATHENS — A Gun Barrel City man was arrested and charged with theft on Thursday. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Bobby Don Jackson, 27, faces a felony charge for stealing a log-splitter, its trailer, a welder, and a 2005 automobile. Deputies got a warrant to search for items believed to be stolen at a residence on Longleaf, in Gun Barrel City. Jackson was transported to Henderson County Jail.