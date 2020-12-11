Blue Santa big success in Tyler

Blue Santa big success in TylerPosted/updated on: December 11, 2020 at 11:52 am
TYLER — Police officers, firefighters, EMT workers, and other first responders were able to create some Christmas magic at a Walmart in Tyler with their annual “Blue Santa” event Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, 250 children in the Tyler area received a $100 dollar gift card to spend as they wished. Children were paired with members of law enforcement. Officers then guided both children and their families helping them pick out whatever they liked.